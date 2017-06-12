FOX46 Exclusive: Gaston woman tied up and robbed inside her home

- FOX 46 Charlotte was the only news station inside the courtroom Monday as a repeat offender made a first appearance. William Ledbetter was arrested on Friday, accused of tying a woman up and robbing her at gunpoint inside of her Gaston County home.

Ledbetter was just released from jail May 28, 2017 - and he’s already back behind bars.

In court Judge Angela Hoyle stated, “Your bond right now is $90,000 secured. Anybody here that needs to tell me anything about this case, A.D.A. anything?"

Jackie Badger said, Ledbetter knocked on her door asking for help stating his car broke down. Badger allowed him to use her phone. Then he asked for another favor. He handed her a bottle and asked Badger to fill it with water, she agreed.

While she was in the kitchen, she heard the door open and knew Ledbetter had come inside. Badger said he forced her to get on the floor at gunpoint then he zip-tied her hands behind her back, dumped the contents of her purse, and stole her phone, wallet and keys.

“I’m positive that I’ve seen him on this street, walking up and down. I just know that if I see him again, I’m going to panic and it’s just going to be scary and it’s a public road so he can walk down it if he wants to,” Badger explained.

FOX 46 Charlotte asked the DA if they could do anything to keep repeat offenders behind bars while they await trial. He stated they can ask the judge for a higher bond and also ask the judge to revoke previous bonds that were set with the expectation that inmates will be released and stay out of trouble.

About an hour later, the Assistant District Attorney asked the judge to increase Ledbetter’s bond. “Your honor I would like the court to know, that he was out on felony drug charges before he picked up this particular charge. For that reason, we’re asking to increase the bond. We’re asking the court to consider raising the bond to $150,000,” the A.D.A. said.

Ledbetter faces charges in multiple cases including larceny, gun charges, drug possession, robbery, and breaking and entering.

Judge Hoyle responded to the A.D.A., “Very well your record does reflect that you were out for pending charges and then you are record level three with charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon from 2010. So, I’m going to honor that request and set it at $150,000 secured. Mr. Ledbetter you are not to have any contact with prosecuting witnesses in this matter do you understand that?” Ledbetter replied, “Yes, ma’am.”

Badger wasn’t hurt in the attack but she does have a lingering concern, “I’m afraid that if he does that again he may not leave the next person alive,” she said.