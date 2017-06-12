Money stolen from Charlotte store tip jar

- Workers at an uptown Charlotte coffee shop are warning neighboring businesses about a thief who stole from their tip jar this past week.

Waterbean Coffee is circulating this surveillance picture of the criminal who stole roughly $20.

While police investigate and try to locate him, workers want to make sure other businesses are on the lookout because it is a crime of opportunity.

"It only takes a second, it only takes one second for it to happen," said a worker who witnessed the incident.