Teen shot while walking along NE Charlotte road

- A teenager was transported to the hospital Monday night after being shot while walking along a northeast Charlotte road, police said.

The teenage boy was walking on Snow White Ln. around 10 p.m. Monday, June 12 when an unknown person shot him. He went and knocked on a stranger's door and had them call 911.

The teenager told police he never saw the shooter.

The teen was transported to CMC-Main with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police said they do not have a motive and no one is in custody.