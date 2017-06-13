Suspect wanted in Steele Creek pizza robbery still on the run

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for an additional suspect wanted in an armed robbery of a pizza shop in Steele Creek back in May.

The robbery happened shortly after 10 p.m. on May 23 at CiCi's Pizza, located at 10823 John Price Road, police said.

The suspects are described as two white or possibly Hispanic males. One of the suspects has been taken into custody. His information is expected to be released at a later time.

The second suspect remains on the loose.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.