Young man with special needs, firefighter celebrate milestones together

- An unlikely visit to the Charlotte Fire Department from a local young man with special needs turned into a friendship spanning over eight years.

Brian Gibson stopped by CFD Station 7 in 2010 to simply have a look around. He surveyed the building, equipment and crew which he found to be in 'shipshape condition'. It was during this visit Gibson met Firefighter Brent Jones. The two quickly became good friends.

Over the years Gibson stopped by Station 7 and other CFD Stations to say hello and make sure they were in top operating condition. Gibson would always ask for his friend Firefighter Jones.

Just this week, the two celebrated important milestones in their lives together. Firefighter Jones received a raise while Gibson graduated from East Mecklenburg High School.

"We appreciate your love for our department, and we especially appreciate you keeping Firefighter Brent in line! Keep up the good work," Charlotte Fire posted to Facebook on Monday.

