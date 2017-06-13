Radios, wheels ripped off of cars at local car dealerships

- The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating a significant larceny and vandalism at a local Monroe Honda dealership.

Deputies responded to a call Tuesday morning, June 13 at the Metro Honda located at 4918 West Highway 74 concerning a large number of vehicles with shattered windows.

Complete sets of wheels were removed from several new cars parked on the lot. The total amount of damage and loss of property is still being calculated, deputies said.

While gathering information at Metro Honda Tuesday, deputies discovered vandalism to several vehicles at Car Connections located at 4925 West Highway 74 in Monroe. Radios were also stolen from the vehicles.

Deputies are asking anyone with information concerning these vandalism and larceny cases to please call Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.