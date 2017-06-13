U.S. National White Water Center security guard robbed at gunpoint

- Some scary moments overnight at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte where a security guard had a gun struck in his face. Police continue to search for the robber.

The armed robbery happened right at the front entrance to the Whitewater Center.

Once the sun goes down when the Whitewater Center closes a private security company comes to look over things and it was their guard who was robbed Monday night.

"Don't shoot me. I have three kids," the security guard said to the man who was pointing a gun in his face.

The guard heard a knock on the window of the guard shack at the entrance to the USNWC around 11:30 p.m. Monday. He said he looked up and was staring down the barrel of a gun.

"It's pretty scary that a security guard of all people would be robbed, being that they're there to keep things safe and are often armed themselves, so that's pretty disturbing," Jodie Prosser said, a NWC visitor.

"Not surprised. Because of the location and nobody too much around at night," Opal Conrad said, a NWC visitor.

The robber got away with an iPhone, an iPad and some cash, according to the police report. He has not been caught. CMPD will not say if they have any surveillance video. There is a camera at the top of the guard shack.

"Usually I feel very safe, there's a lot of people around, a lot of employees and safety's never been an issue at all here."

Visitors said they aren't afraid to come to the Whitewater Center during the day or for early evening events since the robbery happened at night after the center was closed.

"It doesn't make me any more fearful that that happened last night being the time of day and no one else was here when it happened."

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to the private security company and the Whitewater Center. Neither would talk about the robbery or if there are any security changes following it.