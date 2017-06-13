Residents fight to make Beaty property a park in Davidson

- Protestors in Davidson didn't let the rain dampen their spirits during a rally on Tuesday evening.

About 40 protesters were out chanting and trying to get a message across to commissioners in Davidson. They started around 5 p.m. and even continued their protest through the rain.

People said they're upset over a piece of land, about 20 acres in uptown, on Beaty Street. It was sold to the town by a private resident back in the 1980s. That resident has since passed away.

That resident sold the land to the town under the conditions that it would be made into a park. But commissioners are considering possibly selling it to a private developer.

Town commissioners were scheduled to consider approving development of the land by a private developer, but made a last minute decision it off the agenda. Town officials say they need more time to discuss the matter before any action is taken.