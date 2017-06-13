Highway Patrol on scene of fatal crash on I-85SB

- Heavy backups reported along Interstate-85 southbound following a fatal crash at the state border of South Carolina, according to the Cherokee Communications Center.

The crash occurred at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 on I-85 southbound near mile marker 106 near Blacksburg.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, EMS and High Patrol responded to the scene. The Coroner is also en route.

No word on how many vehicles were in the serious wreck, but a tractor trailer was involved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.