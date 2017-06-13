Highway Patrol on scene of fatal crash on I-85SB

Posted: Jun 13 2017 09:35PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 09:40PM EDT

(FOX 46) - Heavy backups reported along Interstate-85 southbound following a fatal crash at the state border of South Carolina, according to the Cherokee Communications Center. 

The crash occurred at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 on I-85 southbound near mile marker 106 near Blacksburg. 

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, EMS and High Patrol responded to the scene. The Coroner is also en route. 

No word on how many vehicles were in the serious wreck, but a tractor trailer was involved. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories