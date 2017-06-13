Grandmother speaks out after York Co. mom arrested for child neglect

- A couple is facing charges in York County after police said they forced two children to walk a mile barefoot causing injuries to both of them.

A grandmother of the two children is speaking out defending her daughter on claims she is a 'bad parent'.

"I know in my heart my daughter would not force her children out of her car. I know she wouldn't," Vernell Moss said.

Moss disputes how her grandchildren ended up with injuries.

"I think it got blown out of proportion, I really do. People hear things and they tell and they don't really know the truth," she explained.

Her daughter Jessica Moss and Clarence Moore were arrested on Saturday in York after deputies said Moss' kids were seen walking on Fleetwood Road reportedly barefoot on the dirt road in nearly 90 degree heat with Moore and Moss following behind them in a car.

According to the police report, the kids told investigators Clarence was driving over 80 in the wrong lane scaring them. When they asked him to stop and that's when both adults reportedly made them get out of the car.

"She didn't tell them to get out, he did. She said she didn't say anything and kind of laughed a little bit because she thought they would be alright walking in front of the car. They were just going to following them on to the house," Moss said.

The police report also states Jessica Moss appeared to have no care for her children and didn't understand why it was unacceptable for her kids to walk on a dirt road in the heat. Officers also noting they appeared to smell an odor of alcohol on Moore's breath.

The 11-year-old suffered blisters on her feet and the 9-year-old cuts and scrapes.

Moore was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and both were charged with child neglect. No word on if more charges will be filed