Officers discover meth lab inside car during traffic stop

- Three people were arrested during a traffic stop after police say they discovered the group was making methamphetamine in their car.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Boggs Street and Lincolnton just before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver, Robert Gregory Wray, 40, was nervous and failed to produce a driver's license, according to officers.

After Wray and two passengers, Amanda Dawn Armstrong, 27, and Elizabeth May Buchanan, 27 got out of the car, one of the deputies noticed a black bag on the car floor that appeared to be smoking and emitting a strong chemical smell.

All three were then taken into custody and moved a safe distance away from the car as one of the deputies quickly realized that the vehicle was being used as a clandestine meth lab.

Using special safety equipment officers were able to determine that there were three active one pot meth labs in the car that were releasing dangerous fumes.

Salem Church Rd. was temporarily shut down due to the incident. It has since been reopened.

The vehicle has been impounded at the Sheriff’s office and cleaned by narcotics investigators and the SBI.

Wray is charged with two felonies, manufacturing a controlled substance and and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. He is also charged with three misdemeanors, driving with a revoked license, failing to dim high beam headlights and driving left of center.

Armstrong and Buchanan were each charged with one felony count of manufacturing a controlled substance.