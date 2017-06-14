2-year-old girl taken to the hospital after near-drowning at YMCA pool

- A child was transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a near-drowning incident at the pool, according to Charlotte YMCA.

A lifeguard pulled the 2-year-old girl from the pool at Morrison Family YMCA after she was found unresponsive at the bottom.

CPR was not administered, but the toddler was given oxygen until Medic arrived on scene. The toddler was at the pool with her mother at the time, officials with YMCA said.

The young girl was alert and responsive. She was then taken to the hospital for evaluation. .