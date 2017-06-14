Body found in Statesville could be missing woman

- The body of a woman discovered in a creek Wednesday afternoon in Statesville could be a local woman who was reported missing by family nearly two weeks ago.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday June 14, police officers were called to Rolling Lane at Diamond Street in regards to the discovery of a body.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a deceased black woman in a creek behind a residence at the corner of Diamond St. and Rolling Ln. The Criminal Investigations division responded to the scene and began a follow up investigation.

The body was partially submerged in the creek, authorities said. It took several hours for investigators to get to the woman and process the difficult crime scene location.

The body was transported from the scene and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed at Baptist Hospital tomorrow.

The identity of the deceased female is not known at this time, police said. It is still too early to speculate on whether this is the missing woman, Deborah Sabra who was reported missing on June 1, 2017.

The Statesville Police Department said they will provide an update once an identification is made after the autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.