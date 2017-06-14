Two arrested in carjacking of Charlotte woman

- Two people have been taken into custody following the carjacking of a Charlotte woman Wednesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

At approximately 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 a woman had her grey Toyota Solara taken at gunpoint by two young men in the 1300 block of Sharon Road West.

Officers observed the vehicle on South Boulevard and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The suspects refused to listen and fled.

A police chase began, which continued until the suspects jumped and ran on Alleghany Street. Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

At this point in the investigation, police said it does not appear that anyone was injured.