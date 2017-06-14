Drugs, guns and money: Salisbury man arrested on 22 charges

- Officers arrested a man and seized more than 40 grams of cocaine, 160 grams of marijuana, money, and multiple firearms from a Salisbury home Wednesday afternoon.

It was confirmed that one of the weapons was stolen from a Statesville home earlier this year.

The suspect, Demarco Antoine Oglesby, was hiding in a second-floor bedroom of the home in the in the 800 block of S. Clay St with a large butcher knife when police arrived, according to the Salisbury Police Department. After some negotiation, Oglesby surrendered and was taken into custody.

Additional records showed that Oglesby had an outstanding warrant in Montgomery County, Pa., for a parole violation stemming from a 2013 sexual assault charge. He also had two failure to appear warrants out in Salisbury from December 2016. Oglesby is now being charged with

Maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of selling narcotics

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession of stolen firearm

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Sell of narcotics within 1000 feet of a daycare facility

Drug paraphernalia

A total of 22 charges have been brought against him. His bond is set at $470,000.