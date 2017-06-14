Drugs, guns and money: Salisbury man arrested on 22 charges
SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Officers arrested a man and seized more than 40 grams of cocaine, 160 grams of marijuana, money, and multiple firearms from a Salisbury home Wednesday afternoon.
It was confirmed that one of the weapons was stolen from a Statesville home earlier this year.
The suspect, Demarco Antoine Oglesby, was hiding in a second-floor bedroom of the home in the in the 800 block of S. Clay St with a large butcher knife when police arrived, according to the Salisbury Police Department. After some negotiation, Oglesby surrendered and was taken into custody.
Additional records showed that Oglesby had an outstanding warrant in Montgomery County, Pa., for a parole violation stemming from a 2013 sexual assault charge. He also had two failure to appear warrants out in Salisbury from December 2016. Oglesby is now being charged with
- Maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of selling narcotics
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Possession of stolen firearm
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Sell of narcotics within 1000 feet of a daycare facility
- Drug paraphernalia
A total of 22 charges have been brought against him. His bond is set at $470,000.