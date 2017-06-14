Strangers find 4-year-old wandering on road alone

- A 4-year-old in Salisbury walked out of her house in the middle of the night and was found by two strangers walking down the road. FOX 46 Charlotte spoke to the little girl and her mother on Wednesday.

Police said Namoni Daugherty unlocked the front door and got out while her dad was asleep.

Now, Namoni has a 'new friend' to play with but her mother wishes she'd never needed the new stuffed animal.

"I run in the road and I got scared," Namoni said.

The stuffed animal was a gift from the Salisbury Police Department after the little girl got out of her house in the middle of the night.

"I got out the door," she said.

Namoni wandered two blocks and was found walking down the road by two strangers.

"It really scared me, I just thought the worst," Namoni's mother said.

The police showed up to Namoni's mother's place of work - and asked her where her child was.

"I'm like 'She's at home with her daddy,' and that's all I could think about and they're like 'No she's not,' and I just kind of broke down crying."

Namoni's father was asleep when her mom, Paige Wallace, said Namoni unlocked the door to their house in two different spots.

"It's another knob right there that you can lock and there's also another bolt right here, but then the chain is right here that goes across the door," Wallace explained.

"She wasn't talking, she was kind of timid, but she told me she was timid because she was scared walking in the streets by herself and she said it was dark."

The family just moved to the house and Namoni isn't quite familiar with her surroundings. Wallace thought her house was childproofed but now she's rechecking things, like the locks.

"Ours is right at her height. I think they should be higher so she can't get out," she said.

The parents are just grateful their little girl wasn't hurt.

"She's like 'Mommy it's scary and I'm sorry for going outside' and I was like 'I don't care about any of that I'm just glad you're safe, I'm glad you're ok,'" Wallace said.

This was an accident and police do not expect Namoni's parents will be charged.

But just a reminder if you have little ones, be sure they can't reach the locks in the house.