Huntersville Target reopens after fire

- The Huntersville Target that was closed for three weeks following a fire is back open for business. It’s big news for Huntersville shoppers!

You’d be surprised how many people were counting down the days to go back and shop.

On Wednesday, it was hard to even find a parking spot. One family said they actually put off shopping until the Huntersville Target reopened.

Upon entering the store, all the merchandise you’ll see is brand new. Everything had to go after the fire in late May. Loyal customers went back in a heartbeat when the store reopened its doors on Sunday, June 12.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with customers who said they’re happy to be back.

"They know me, this is my store," Robert Jackson said, who shops at the Huntersville Target three to four times a week.

Jackson said it’s like returning to "Cheers" where everybody knows your name.

"It's a real cool store. The employees are real nice. They greet you, smile, ask if you've found everything you're looking for. There's always a red shirt to help you," Jackson said.

Still no word on what caused the fire that closed the store for three weeks or who was responsible. At this point no one has been charged.

One thing's for sure, one Cornelius family is thrilled to have their favorite store back open.

"We really didn't shop anywhere. We've been waiting for the reopening." "That’s three weeks, a long time to be holding out." "I think I went down to exit 18 once and decided it was too far. We've been making do since then," Jennifer Petrosky said.

Target celebrated the reopening by donating a total of $5,000 to the Huntersville Fire Department and Second Harvest Food Bank.

"Thank you to the Target management and Target organization. Fire houses are like homes to us. Everything you see that target sells will go right into the fire houses," Huntersville Fire Chief Jim Dotoli said.

After the fire, Target also donated the undamaged food - 12,000 pounds worth - to Second Harvest Food Bank.

As for everything else - from clothes to electronics - Target would not give any detailed answer about what they did with all the damaged merchandise.