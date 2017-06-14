Spa denies service to customer because they're 'overweight'

- A local woman is in disbelief after a nail salon denied her a pedicure service because of her weight.

"It just it blew me out of the water," Tiffany Nelson said. "I was like, this is not okay...it's not okay to do this. It's not okay to body shame people or discriminate against anyone."

Nelson had been going to QC Nails and Spa in Denver, NC for more than a year.

"It was a monthly routine for my mom and I," she said.

But things were a little different during her last visit, when she was denied a pedicure.

"They both stopped and looked at me and said, 'No we aren't doing that anymore for you.' So I said, 'Oh, well, why not?’ He said, 'Our chairs will break, you're too big of a girl to sit in our chairs.' I was like, this isn't right, there are other women out there that carry extra weight and they can't get pedicures now because they'll be accused of breaking a pedicure chair? I was like, that's not okay."

The owner of the business was advised by an attorney not to speak to media, but told FOX 46 the service was only denied because a male customer had recently broken a chair there, creating a safety hazard for customers.

He said he was going to have an inspection team come look at the chairs to determine a weight limit.

FOX 46 Charlotte sought legal advice. Attorney Mark Jetton weighed in.

"It's a private business," Jetton said. "So they have the right to allow whoever in that business, as long as they don't discriminate on age, sex, gender, nationality, religion...those big ones in the constitution."

"All of those things, they aren't okay to discriminate against," Nelson said. "So what makes weight any different than those?"

Tiffany said she just feels the situation was handled poorly.

"I mean, I am okay with the way I am and with the way I look," she said. "If someone doesn't like that, it's on them."

She hopes her message empowers other women to feel the same.

"My heart hurts for other women who don't know what to do or are afraid to speak up," Nelson said. "I could've let it go, but in the back of my mind and in my heart, I knew I couldn't because people need to know and hear about it and know it's not okay. You should be happy with the way you are."