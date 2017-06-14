Police search for missing 20-year-old man in Charlotte

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing 20-year-old man.

Isaac Montague was last seen around noon Wednesday, July 14 at his home in the 1200 block of Eagle Rock Lane.

Police said Montague has cognitive issues and likes to go to restaurants in the Freedom Drive area, however, he also uses public transportation and is not limited to this area.

He is described as a black male, 5'8" tall, around 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Montague left his home on foot and was last seen wearing a baby blue and white striped polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to please immediately contact 911. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.