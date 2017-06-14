Deputies investigate deadly stabbing in Union County

- The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Wednesday evening that left one person dead.

Deputies were called to 4816 Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road, just north of the Village of Wesley Chapel 6:15 p.m. Wednesday after a man covered in blood flagged down a driver stating another man had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man inside the home. Emergency Medical Services determined that the man was dead from an apparent stab wound. Deputies secured the scene while detectives and crime scene investigators began processing the crime scene.

The investigation determined that the victim and another man were involved in a fight that resulted in the stabbing death of the victim.

The names of the parties involved have not been released pending notification of next of kin, deputies said. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.