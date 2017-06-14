Starbucks customer says she was bullied for supporting Trump

- On a day when lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Washington are asking Americans to unite, a loyal Starbucks customer says she was targeted for supporting Donald Trump. Starbucks said they are making sure this incident won't happen again.

"I don't know what politics has to do with getting a cup of coffee," Kayla Hart said.

Hart walked in to Starbucks on East Boulevard in Dilworth on Wednesday morning, wearing a Donald Trump t-shirt. Instead of being greeted with a smile, Kayla said the cashier laughed and her order was labeled with a political message, mocking her support for the president.

"They shouted out build a wall and shoved a drink at me and then all the barisatas in the back started cracking up laughing," said Hart.

The commotion caught the attention of nearby customers.

"I just walked out because everyone was staring," Hart said.

Hart believes she was bullied for wearing her Donald Trump t-shirt. She immediately emailed Starbucks customer service.

"I just found it really sad that I can't wear a t-shirt with our president without being made fun of," Hart said.

FOX 46 Charlotte also reached out to Starbucks to get results. The station received the following response:

"We failed to meet this customer's expectations of us, and we have apologized and are working directly with her to make it right. This experience is not consistent with our standards or the welcoming and respectful experience we aim to provide every customer who visit our stores. We have spoken with our store partners about this situation and are using this as a coaching opportunity for the future," Starbucks said in a statement.

Kayla said she also heard from Starbucks.

"This isn't me trying to get people to stop going to Starbucks. I just want it to be put out there so people know this is what's occurring. I don't think it's right you should be humiliated for wearing a t-shirt with your opinion on it," Hart said.



Hart said she is still waiting to hear from the Starbucks district manager before making a decision if she will return to the coffee shop.