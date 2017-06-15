Five charged in undercover drug bust, meth, heroin siezed

- Four people were arrested and charged during an undercover drug bust early Thursday morning. Police are still looking for a fifth suspect.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s officers have reported that the five people, Morgan Gabrielle Ellis, 22, Rusty Dewayne Johnson, 28, Jarvis Leonard Miller, 32, Michael Shawn Yoder, 40, and Christopher Lee Hayes, 43 sold various amounts of meth and heroin to undercover detectives over a period of four months.

The arrests were made as part of a continuing undercover operation to crack down on drug sales in Lincoln County.

Ellis, Yoder and Miller were all charged with selling and possession with intent to sell. Yoder was also charged with maintaining a home for a controlled substance. Miller has not yet been located.

Johnson was charged with two felony counts each of selling and possession with intent to sell.

Hayes was already in jail on an unrelated drug charge. He has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.