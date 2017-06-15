Military vehicle overturns on I-40EB, 1 person taken to the hospital

- One person has been transported to the hospital after a military vehicle overturned along Interstate-40 Thursday in Iredell County.

The wreck happened Thursday morning, June 15 on Interstate-40 eastbound at mile marker 155.

The patient was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Baptist Hospital.

Members from Cool Springs Fire Department, County Line Fire Department, Statesville Fire Department, Iredell EMS, Iredell Rescue, North Iredell Rescue, and Iredell EMO assisted on this wreck.

No word on what caused the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.