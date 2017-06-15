Officer rescues puppies from hot car, charges owner with animal abuse

- An officer rescued two puppies from a hot car and charged the owner with animal abuse a little after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officer Robin Gander responded to a call in the 1800 block of Cherry Rd. in Rock Hill where she found the eight-week-old pups sitting in the front seat of a sweltering vehicle.

She was able to gain entry into the car and immediately took the two puppies and placed them in her patrol vehicle. According to Gander the two dogs were hot to the touch and panting heavily.

Gander tried to cool the dogs down by placing them inside of a small food cooler with two ice packs. She left the lid open and placed the puppies under the floor vents with the air conditioning on while she went to search for the owner of the vehicle.

Upon entering a hair salon in the plaza, Gander found the owner of the black Nissan where the puppies were found. Latoya Shenita Reid, 34, was sitting in a chair getting her hair braided. She told Gander that she had been there for about 15 minutes, according to the Rock Hill Police report.

York County Animal Control took the puppies into custody. After searching the vehicle and Reid, Gander also found a little more than a gram of marijuana. Reid was then taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty and possession of marijuana.

Gander says it was approximately 94 degrees outside at the time of the incident.