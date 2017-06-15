UNC Charlotte fraternity suspended for hazing

- A fraternity at UNC Charlotte has been placed on a four-year suspension following allegations of hazing.

The fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon, was accused of hazing during the Spring 2017 new-member education and initiation processes according to the UNC Charlotte Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life. Some of the activities were said to have occurred at the fraternity’s off-campus house.

The Office of Student Conduct began investigating the allegations in May. The fraternity accepted responsibility for the hazing and the case closed on May 23.

Sigma Phi Epsilon is now on suspension until August 15, 2021. The individuals that brought forth the allegations wished to remain anonymous.