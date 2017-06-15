Police: 29 marijuana plants found growing in east Charlotte home

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jun 15 2017 03:37PM EDT

Updated: Jun 15 2017 04:03PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A man is facing multiple charges after a number of marijuana plants were discovered inside his house, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 

Police arrested Mallie Holt, 58, after they discovered a major weed growing operation at his home. 

Holt is now facing felony possession and manufacturing charges. 

