Police: 29 marijuana plants found growing in east Charlotte home

- A man is facing multiple charges after a number of marijuana plants were discovered inside his house, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police arrested Mallie Holt, 58, after they discovered a major weed growing operation at his home.

Officers found 29 marijuana plants growing in an east Charlotte home last night. One person charged. pic.twitter.com/kfCtVsAhxK — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 15, 2017

Holt is now facing felony possession and manufacturing charges.