Police: Man charged with murder cuts off electronic monitoring device

- A teenager wanted for murder is on the run after cutting off his electronic monitoring device on Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Ricco Doral McHam is wanted for murder, possession of firearm by a felon, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

McHam was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. On Thursday June 15, McHam cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of 4805 Park Road.

Police said McHam currently has long dreads, pulled up in two pigtails.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ricco McHam should immediately contact the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at 704-336-VCAT, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or call 911.