Officers arrest two people for meth, guns, money inside home

- Two people have been taken into custody after officers found meth, guns and cash in their home.

The Burke County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Conley Rd. Wednesday afternoon. Carolyn Snyder Leonard, 52 and Ricky Chris Reep, 54 had more than 40 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms and $500 in cash in side of the Morganton home.

They are both being charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and maintaining a home for drugs. Bond has been set at $100,000 for each.

Their first court dates are set for June 16.