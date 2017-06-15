Mooresville woman arrested after police find more than 600 grams of marijuana in home

An Iredell County woman was arrested on Thursday after officers found more than 600 grams of marijuana in her home.

North Carolina Probation and Parole were attempting to locate a person wanted on outstanding warrants in the 2000 block of Triplett Rd. in Mooresville. The homeowner, Shamarra Unique Morrison, 24, was assisting officers with their search when they noticed at strong marijuana smell coming from the residence.

Upon investigation, officers found approximately 634 grams of high grade marijuana in the home. The drugs were valued $12,700. Officers also seized several vacuum pack bags and other paraphernalia.

Morrison was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to sell and maintaining a home to sell drugs. She is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond.