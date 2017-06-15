Concerns about PNC Music Pavilion event goers

Several homeowners who live near the PNC Music Pavilion have reached out to Fox 46 Charlotte to express concerns about event goers.

Sylvester Lindsey spoke on behalf of many upset neighbors. Lindsey has lived in the area for 11 years.

“In all the time I’ve lived here, we’ve never had any problems until now,” Lindsey says.

Lindsey says traffic is the primary issue. People are using their GPS devices to beat the standstill traffic on the main roads that lead to the arena, often bringing people through the surrounding neighborhoods.

“Things get backed up,” Lindsey said. “Sometimes we have 500 or 600 cars or even more, passing through the neighborhood.”

Homeowners have also witnessed people littering and trespassing.

Lindsey says some event goers are trying to pay homeowners for a place to park.

“It’s not that type of neighborhood,” Lindsey said. “We can’t handle that, we can’t walk our pets, can’t have the kids out, you know, we can’t walk up and down our own street.”

Fox 46 Charlotte was not able to get in touch with PNC Music Pavilion representatives in time for this news report. However, concerned community members say officials with the arena have planned a meeting with them to see what measures can be put in place to help resolve concerns.

Community members say in the nearly three decades the arena has been around, they’ve never experienced issues like these.