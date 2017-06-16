Man dies in hospital following shooting at Exxon Gas Station

- A man was pronounced dead in the hospital following a shooting at a Charlotte Exxon Gas Station over the weekend, police said.

Cornelius Drayton, 37, was pronounced dead at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia on Thursday, June 15. His family has been notified of his death.

The shooting happened at 9:28 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the Exxon Station located at 3215 Queen City Drive.

Police said a group of people had met at the Exxon Station parking lot to conduct a drug transaction. Three people were inside a Honda Accord when a fight broke out between them and gunshots were fired.

The driver of the Honda drove away from the Exxon while being chased by a second car, which was occupied by an unknown number of people. As the two vehicles were driving several shots were fired between them.

Police said the driver of the Honda traveled into Gaston County until stopping at a Kangaroo Express at 6441 Wilkinson Blvd. Belmont Police Department officers and Gaston County EMS responded to the location where they found three people inside the vehicle, two of which had been shot. The driver was not hurt and taken into custody, police said.

The two people were taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center. One person was then air-lifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Koll is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.