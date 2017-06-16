Police: Man barricaded with 2 children inside Mooresville home taken into custody

- A man is facing multiple charges after he barricaded himself inside his Mooresville home with his two young children inside, police said.

At 4:11 a.m. Friday, June 16 police encountered a woman with injuries on W. Iredell Avenue. The woman told Mooresville officers her husband, Dan Costner, 41, had attacked her and threatened her with a knife before locking himself and their two children, ages 2 and 7, inside their home.

Multiple roads in the area were closed as police negotiated for the release of the children and Costner’s surrender.

At 7:55 a.m., Costner walked out of the home and surrendered to police officers on the scene. He has been charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

Costner is being held in the Iredell County Jail without bond.