63 animals rescued from SC home where man was found dead

- Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said they worked late into Thursday night with South Carolina law enforcement at a murder scene in Chesterfield County where 63 animals were found.

Neighbors discovered a man shot to death in his front yard around 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at his home located on Sam Jones Road, south of Chesterfield.

Sheriff Jay Brooks tells FOX 46 Charlotte neighbors thought they heard gunshots Wednesday night and didn't think much of it until they found their neighbor dead in his front yard.

The investigation was 'a slow-go' due to the large amount of reptiles and animals on the property.

Most of the animals required medical care, authorities said. Veterinarians and rescue groups are working to assess and treat those injures. Volunteers hope to be able to rehabilitate and release the injured wild animals while found domestic animals will be re-homed.

The list of reptiles/animals found:

16 Eastern box turtles

1 Diamondback terrapin

10 Florida box turtles

2 Eastern painted turtles

1 mud turtle

5 yellow belly slider turtles

10 Eastern spotted turtles

1 brown water snake

1 black racer snake

1 mole kingsnake

2 black rat snakes

2 Scarlet king snakes

1 red tail boa

1 Copperhead snake

1 Timber Rattler

1 alligator snapping turtle (weighing 27 pounds)

3 chickens

4 dogs (recovered by Chesterfield County Animal Control)

No word on the identity of the victim at this time. This case remains under investigation, deputies said.