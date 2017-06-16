CMPD searching for shooter in Villa Heights neighborhood

- Shots rang out Friday evening along North Davidson near Charlotte's Villa Heights neighborhood. Police said they're now looking for the person who pulled the trigger after finding a vehicle riddled with bullets.

Witnesses said it all began to unfold around lunchtime Friday when they heard several shots being fired on Parkwood Avenue. They looked up and saw a car spinning out of control onto North Caldwell.

Upon arrival, police found the vehicle just sitting here with nobody in it. Police did find a man nearby who eventually told them somebody had shot at him.

Shots fired in NoDa. Police searching for who pulled the trigger. A car involved found with bullet holes & abandoned. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/pFotGm3jc5 — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) June 16, 2017

Police found shell casings and are continuing to search for suspects as they try to piece together what happened.

"This is NODA and it's normally quiet and it's a peaceful community and we don't see this very often around here, and it feels like it's getting closer and closer down to Plaza. It's a humble community and then crazy stuff happens," a witness said who called 911.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.