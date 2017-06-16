'Deplorable Pride' faces accusations

- Gay Trump supporters said they were blocked from having a float in the Charlotte Pride Parade. Following FOX 46 Charlotte's coverage, parade organizers and others said the Trump supporters were not who they claimed to be.

FOX 46 Charlotte went back to the group's leader to address their accusations.

"I'm going to be 100 percent truthful and transparent," Brian Talbert said, the leader of ‘Deplorable Pride.'

Talbert said after his group was denied a float in the Charlotte Pride Parade, the event organizers came out with a statement saying he was anti-LGBTQ.

"I would like to ask them to provide the proof. Ever since the day I came out I've been openly gay. I would consider that to be anti-me and I’ve never been anti-me," Talbert said.

Parade leaders said the group was initially denied a float due to "public comments and stances disparaging entire groups of people, including transgender people, people of color and immigrants."

Talbert said he stands by his word including these Facebook posts: "One shows a gay pride sign against Islamophobia right next to a picture of a man being thrown off a roof titled "Islam for gays".

"This religion is a religion that condemns us to death for just being who we are. If anyone should be considered anti-LGBT, it should be that, not me," Talbert said defending his post.

Another Facebook post said, "they allow illegals to march, but not an American."

"I do consider an illegal to be a lawbreaker. They broke that law the moment they crossed that border," he said.

Talbert also shared a video showing a driver nearly running over protesters. His post read, "you will be run over."

"I stand by those words. If they're going to beat on my car, stop me from my everyday life, they're a terrorist organization attacking me. I'm going to do anything to defend myself," he said.

Charlotte Pride said they "welcome all groups which reflect our mission, vision and values and which believe in the human rights and equality of all people, including those in our community who are among the most marginalized, especially transgender people, immigrants, refugees and people of color...(and) reserves the right to decline participation at our events to any groups...which do not align to our organization's mission, vision and values."

Talbert said his group has recently received the support of a grassroots organization called 'Carolinas for Trump'. Beginning June 26, he said 'Deplorable Pride' will begin a weekly podcast to continue and spread their message.