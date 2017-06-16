Watch out Asheville! More people moving to Concord

- Look out Asheville! The City of Concord just beat you. Concord's population surpassed Asheville in numbers just released by the U.S. Census.

Folks can't deny the Queen City's influence in all of this. Charlotte's population is by far the largest in the state but Concord is starting to really put itself on the map.

You don't have to go far to see the dirt moving in Concord. Homes and businesses are under construction.

"Was a quiet kind of small half country, half city town," Patty Baker said.

Baker moved to Concord from Ohio just nine year ago.

"We never used to have a rush hour here in Concord. Now, it's like you have a rush hour here in Concord at 5/6 o'clock traffic's getting backed up," she said

Concord has just reached a new milestone in population growth. The city beat out Asheville to take the spot of eleventh largest city in North Carolina, with just under 90,000 people living in Concord.

"A lot of its indicative of our geography, we're right beside Charlotte.We have Interstate-85, we're not far from Interstate-77, we've got a great airport of our own, concord regional airport."

Concord Mayor Scott Padgett said the city is standing on its town, a part from Charlotte with its own attractions and quality of life.

"People don't move to a place because of the shopping experiences, they basically want to pick a place that they want to live and raise their family," Mayor Padgett said.

Now about the quietness in Concord that Patty first found so appealing years go...

"You go down a street and a month later go down the same street and they put a strip mall in or there's a Publix or a Walmart market, they're just booming everywhere," she said.

Even with all the growth, she said there's still a good mix.

"We still got a lot of farm country out here. I wouldn't say it's a hustle bustle town, but it's getting there," she said.

FOX 46 Charlotte asked to mayor where the major growth is happening. He said the western part of the city in the area near the speedway and Concord Mills.