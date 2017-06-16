Sexual assault, multiple 'peeping tom' incidents reported in north Charlotte

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault and multiple peeping tom incidents in north Charlotte.

Officers said at 4:53 a.m. Friday, June 16 they responded to the 1900 block of Slater Ridge Drive in reference to a woman who was sexually assaulted. Upon arrival, the woman told officers that she was asleep inside of her home when she was awoken by a man fondling her.

The woman said she screamed and the suspect fled from the residence on foot.

Less than two hours later, at approximately 6:21 a.m., CMPD officers responded to Grass Run Court where a woman said she saw a man looking inside of her home through a window. The suspect description was similar to that of the earlier incident.

Further investigation revealed that another similar peeping tom incident occurred Thursday in the 3800 block of Gold Nugget Court. A woman observed a suspicious male in front of her house. A short time later she came outside and found one of her outside chairs under a window to her residence.

In each of these cases the suspect description is listed as a black male, approximately 25-30 years old with a thin build and 6’ in height.

Detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit are currently investigating these cases. North Division has increased patrols throughout this area and asks anyone with information to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.