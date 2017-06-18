Man killed in West Charlotte, marks Charlotte's 43rd homicide

- CMPD now launching an investigation after a man was shot and killed at the Arbor Glen Apartments in West Charlotte.

"He was basically in a pool of his own blood," Arbor Glen tenant Daisy Buckman said.

"Like there was blood everywhere. It was blood everywhere," Arbor Glen tenant Shante Teasley said.

"In broad daylight, that's really disturbing. You know someone could have been out with their kids having a father days thing, walking the dog, cause bullets have no name," Arbor Glen tenant Verenon Jeffery said.

CMPD telling us the man was shot once & died here. They were responding to shots fired in the area & got a call for this victim. — Yolian Ortiz FOX46 (@YolianFOX46) June 18, 2017

Around 1:30pm on Sunday CMPD’s Westover patrol officers responded to a call of shots fired and simultaneously another call for a man found with a gunshot wound on farmers street.

Westover patrol officers responded to a male on the ground call for service. Upon officers’ arrival, they located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the front yard of an apartment. The male was pronounced deceased on scene. The victim’s identity will be released pending family notification.

#FIrstOnScene People telling me they saw a man on the ground bleeding pic.twitter.com/Atj3p7SKjs — Yolian Ortiz FOX46 (@YolianFOX46) June 18, 2017

"This is just here its senseless crime," Jeffery said.

This gruesome scene is making many people living here rethink staying around any longer.

"It got me in a panic mode. I come out my house and now I have to look around when I take the trash out to make sure nobody is trying to do harm to me or my family," Jeffery said.

Arbor Glen tenants say the neighborhood is usually fairly quiet but they've had some issues before. One person telling FOX 46 Charlotte, her daughter found a gun the park within the complex but never anything like the scene on Farmers Street on Sunday.

"It was very graphic," Buckman said.

"Gruesome," Teasley said.

"Whatever the situation was, it wasn't worth it to take an innocent person's life on Father's Day," Jeffery said.

Detectives are canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses to this incident.

Crime Scene search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s homicide prosecution team, real time crime, special investigations, victim’s services unit, and operations command responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-tips and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the crime stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.