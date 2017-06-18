Woman assaulted, robbed outside Ballantyne apartment

A woman who lives in the Ballantyne area is sharing her scary story with Fox 46 Charlotte in the hopes of preventing someone from being a victim.

Local music artist, Delxi, says she was returning home to her apartment when she was approached by a group of criminals.

“I told them they could take everything, it’s not worth my life,” she said.

This past week she was returning home from work on a weekday. It was around 3 a.m. when she noticed three people get out of a car.

At the time, Delxi was parked in front of her apartment complex on Summit Commons Blvd. She says the group approached her, started banging on her car and forced her to get out at gunpoint.

A police report states the criminals got away with her money and cell phone. Delxi says she was hit with the gun and forced to the ground.

“All the material things I can recover, but the things that were taken from me emotionally and the effect it had on me, that’s going to take some time,” she said.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are working to make arrests.