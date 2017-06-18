A dad's advice on Father's Day

-

John Williams says being a father has been one of the biggest achievements in his life.

“Well it’s had some hectic moments and it’s rewarding moments too,” Williams said.

Williams, who turns 90 years old this week, is the father of three adult children, eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. He was married to his wife, who passed away last year, for 67 years.

He lives at a senior living community called Waltonwood Cotswold. His family took him to church to celebrate the holiday.

Williams says as he looks back at his life, it’s his family that he’s the most proud of.

“Worked two jobs sometimes to make sure the kids got through school, through college,” Williams said. “What’s been the most rewarding part of being a father, I think it’s the children and the grandchildren.”

Williams says the biggest piece of advice he can give to fathers is to take this holiday, and everyday you can, to spend with your kids.

“Try to spend as much time with them as possible,” Williams said.

Williams retired after working decades for the U.S. Postal Service.

He also served in the military.