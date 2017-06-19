Man dead, police searching for a white SUV in hit-n-run
A man is dead after a hit-and-run on Freedom Drive late Sunday night in northwest Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department now looking for a white SUV that witnesses say ran a red light on Ashley Road around 11:30 p.m. and then struck the pedestrian as it was turning west onto Freedom Drive. Medic pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene.
Police told Fox 46 Charlotte, they are looking for a white Honda Pilot, last seen driving south on Interstate 85. The Honda has damage on the front left side, and a missing fog light from the front socket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
The victim's name is being withheld pending family's notification.