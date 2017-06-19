One man is dead after Father's Day house fire in Maiden

One man is dead after a house fire in Maiden late Father’s Day. Investigators tell FOX 46 Charlotte the fire is not suspicious in nature, but the home on Gilly Road is a total loss.

The 50 year old grandfather used a wheelchair and was trapped in his bedroom at the time of the fire. Flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Investigators are still looking into how the fire started. They tell FOX 46 Charlotte there is heavy fire and smoke damage in the hallway of the house.

“Knowing her was trapped, that’s the hardest part,” said Clarissa Wilson. She has lived next to the family for the last 40 years. “I know with smoke and fire you can do all they can, but it if you can’t get to him, it’s such a tragedy.”

Three people live in the home, including the victim. His mother and the other person were not home when flames broke out.

Several units responded to the scene including the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Maiden Fire Department, Catawba County EMS, and NC SBI.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.