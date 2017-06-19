Man wanted in fatal Hickory shooting turns himself in

- A man wanted on murder charges after a fatal shooting in Hickory over the weekend has turned himself in, police said.

Bradley Dwayne Davis turned himself in to the Hickory Police Department on Tuesday. Davis is charged in the shooting death of Shamar Rashad Wilson.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Saturday at Frankie;s Pizza/Alessio's Lounge, according to Hickory police. Officers said they found Wilson in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center where he passed away.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to police.