Trouble with your phone and Internet? This may be why...

- Are you experiencing trouble connecting to the internet or making phone calls?

Several phone and internet companies are reportedly having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.

Verizon and Spectrum customers appear to be seeing the biggest issues. View the maps for yourself:

Here's a look at the Verizon outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/verizon/map/

Here's a look at the Spectrum outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/spectrum/map/

Here's a look at the Sprint outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/sprint/map

Here's a look at the AT&T outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/att/map/