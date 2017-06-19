Chick-fil-A introduces new gluten-free bun

- In response to customer requests, Chick-fil-A announced the addition of a new gluten-free bun option to its menu, making it one of the first fast food restaurants to offer the item.

The new bun, which is now available in restaurants nationwide, comes individually packaged and can be ordered with any of Chick-fil-A's sandwich offerings.

In test markets, the Gluten-Free Bun was most commonly ordered with the Grilled Chicken Sandwich and the Grilled Chicken Deluxe Sandwich.

The new bun has 150 calories and costs an additional $1.15.

While individually packaged and certified free of gluten, guests will be required to assemble their own sandwiches to reduce risk of cross-contamination. Chick-fil-A kitchens are not gluten-free.

