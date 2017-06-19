Hit-and-run in SE Gastonia, police still searching for driver

- A man hit by a car in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning is now facing life-threatening injures, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

William David McFalls, 58, was struck by a silver sedan around 2 a.m., according to witnesses. He is now being treated at the Carolinas Medical Center.

Police are still searching for the driver and say the car in question is a 2006 Nissan Sentra that should have damage to the front end.

This is a developing story. Officers are still investigating the case and will be releasing more information on the suspected driver soon.

Folks with any additional information on the case can contact the Gastonia Police Department.