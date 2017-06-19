Family of teen files lawsuit against U.S. National Whitewater Center

- The family of a teenager who died after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

Lauren Seitz died after contracting the amoeba while on a trip to the center in June 2016.

Center officials made the decision to suspend rafting and whitewater kayaking operations after water samples tested positive for the presence of Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba responsible for the death of the Ohio teen

The lawsuit claims the center was negligent for not properly treating their water.

