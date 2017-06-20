Family of baseball star gunned down pleads for help in finding his killers

- The family of a murdered college student is pleading for help in finding those responsible.

Zachary Finch, 21, was shot and killed on Sunday, June 18 while trying to buy a phone he found on sale through an app.

Related: Family mourns slain baseball player gunned down in west Charlotte

"He was a good brother, a good son, a good friend, a good Christian. He was an athlete, a scholar athlete. If anyone had ever met him they know that he had an extremely bubbly personality who was extremely loving," Nicholas Finch said, the brother of Zachary.

Finch was gunned down on Farmer Street in west Charlotte, marking the city's 43rd homicide.

"I know it sounds cliche to say that he was a good kid, but he was...it's hard to put that into words," Nicholas Finch said.

The shooting happened outside an apartment complex in broad daylight. Finch's brother said Zachary was trying to buy a phone off the app "LetGo" when he was robbed and shot. The suspects fled the scene.

Now, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for any clues to put whoever pulled the trigger behind bars.

"I definitely want to encourage anyone who has any kind of information to come forward and help bring whoever did this to justice. I know the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working extremely hard to try and see who did this," Nicholas Finch said.