Mother accused of smothering baby in the hospital out on bond

- A Mecklenburg County judge issued a $270,000 bond to a Charlotte mother accused of attempting to suffocate her one-year-old child inside a hospital.

FOX 46 Charlotte was in the courtroom on Tuesday as Maggie Dixon appeared on a video screen as she sat in jail. Dixon is accused of holding a pillow over her baby's head at Levine Children's Hospital. She is now charged with murder.

"A one-year-old. His life is just starting. He is just learning to walk," a resident said.

Alone in their hospital room, attorney's said Dixon smothered her child's dead with a pillow. He was at Levine Children's Hospital for an unrelated illness. She is now charged with first-degree attempted murder and child abuse.

On Tuesday, a Mecklenburg County judge originally set her bond at $200,000 but after hearing details of what she tried to do he raised it to $270,000.

Still, resident Denise Marrison said that's not enough.

"You can't put a price on a child's head. An innocent child. A one-year-old! No," she said.

Marrison is a mother of three and said Dixon could have turned to help instead of harm.

"If you don't want to take responsibility of the child, give it to someone that wants to take responsibility of the child. Whether through adoption, a family member, a friend," she said.

"The idea that you are alone is a big one for some mothers, and that causes things to spiral," Sadia Upright said.

Upright is a counselor at Soul Care who said it's difficult to pinpoint what drives a parent to violence.

"It can be related to childhood trauma, lack of connections and attachments," she said.

Brucetta White speaks with about 40 frustrated parents a day and wants to encourage them to talk it out.

"The biggest thing is I need help. I don't know what to do, I'm panicky," White said.

Dixon will now wear an electronic monitor at the request of CMPD while many mothers pray for the recovery of her one-year-old son.

"No child deserves to die at the hands of their mother."

Dixon will be back in court at the end of the month. In the meantime, DSS asked the judge to prohibit any contact between her and her son when the one-year-old is released from the hospital.