Weeks later, JCSU student says meal card fraud still causing problems

- FOX 46 Charlotte is continuing to push Johnson C. Smith University for answers after one student said the school is withholding her transcripts after she was caught up in a meal card scam.

The station first covered this meal card controversy back in May when a student contacted FOX 46. At the time, school officials said they believed a group of students and staff in charge of overseeing the meal cards may be behind the scam that added hundreds of dollars to students accounts.

"She did not do this. Add the money to her card," Kee Johnson said, the mother of the JCSU student.

Since May 2017, Johnson C. Smith University freshman Keira Reese-Johnson said she has been trying to clear her name with the school. That's when she tells FOX 46 Charlotte she was completely blindsided to hear someone added fraudulent money to her account.

At that time, she was told to meet with the Judicial Affairs Coordinator.

"So, I called the school and I still have not gotten any answers to this day and I have been calling for over a month," Reese-Johnson said.

Kiera said she's hoping to transfer to North Carolina Central University, but her transcripts from JCSU are still on hold.

Tuesday, Kiera and her mother hopped in the car, driving nearly 300 miles from their home in Richmond, Virginia.

They arrived at JCSU, eager to grab her transcripts to begin the transfer process, but left empty handed, reportedly unable to speak with the Judicial Affairs Coordinator.

"I am really frustrated and really angry that I came all the way down here I felt like I was being blown off," Kiera's mom said.

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to JCSU officials, asking if there is anyone else who could help the family. The station did not hear back by news time Tuesday night.

"I am frustrated too because not only am I being held back, but I feel like the people at JCSU aren't doing their job correctly or properly," Reese-Johnson said.



The family said transcripts were due at North Carolina Central University on Monday, which is why they drove to Charlotte Tuesday to sort things out